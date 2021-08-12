Contrasting GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GAN and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 20.61 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -42.07 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats GAN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

