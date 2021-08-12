Contrasting Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Selective Insurance Group and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $79.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Mercury General.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 13.23% 15.42% 4.00% Mercury General 12.29% 13.69% 4.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Mercury General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.74 $246.35 million $4.15 20.33 Mercury General $3.78 billion 0.88 $374.61 million $5.54 10.88

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury General pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Mercury General has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Mercury General is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Mercury General on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment comprises of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who are not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment invests the premiums collected by various segments; and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. Selective Insurance Group was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

