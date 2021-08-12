Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $66,511,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 2,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

