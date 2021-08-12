Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,714. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.