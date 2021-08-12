Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 994 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. 3,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

