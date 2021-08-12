Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,854. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

