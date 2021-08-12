CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.56.

NYSE COR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.29. 855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,198. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

