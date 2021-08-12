Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on November 30th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

