Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Travel Management in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

