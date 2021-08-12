Cory J. Reed Sells 6,188 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.84. 40,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $188.43 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 67.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 60.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

