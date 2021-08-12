COVA Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $862,055.07 and approximately $28,394.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COVA has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

