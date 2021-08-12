Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $22.35. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Covetrus shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

