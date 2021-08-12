Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. cut shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.25.
Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $103.48. 12,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62. Credicorp has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.