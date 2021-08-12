Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $119.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. cut shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $103.48. 12,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62. Credicorp has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

