Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Raised to €14.60 at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,507. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

