Credit Suisse Group Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,480.50 ($19.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,623.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

