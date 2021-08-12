Credit Suisse Group Raises TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $40.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.53.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.43. 16,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TripAdvisor by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 448,788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $31,220,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $13,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

