Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $7.21 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Credits has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $378,625.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

