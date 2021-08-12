Critical Analysis: Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and LifeMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 13.50 -$7.08 million N/A N/A LifeMD $37.29 million 6.45 -$58.65 million ($4.44) -2.03

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Skylight Health Group and LifeMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 LifeMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.55%. LifeMD has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.94%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Skylight Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% LifeMD -132.56% N/A -652.43%

Summary

LifeMD beats Skylight Health Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

