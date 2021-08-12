Critical Comparison: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Honda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -45.73 Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.46 $6.18 billion $3.59 9.23

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -15.11% -10.89% Honda Motor 6.57% 10.76% 4.53%

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Honda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Honda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 43.25%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Fisker on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

