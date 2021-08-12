Critical Contrast: Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) vs. Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Luby's alerts:

This table compares Luby’s and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s -15.01% -24.47% -9.87% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Luby’s has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.37, suggesting that its stock price is 537% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luby’s and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Luby’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luby’s and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $214.02 million 0.60 -$29.45 million N/A N/A Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.01 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Granite City Food & Brewery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luby’s.

Summary

Granite City Food & Brewery beats Luby’s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, Koo Koo Roo, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of November 24, 2020, the company operated 84 restaurants; and 26 locations through Culinary Contract Services. As of August 26, 2020, it operates 60 Luby's Cafeteria restaurants and 24 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.