Critical Review: Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) versus Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Pacific Railway and Pioneer Railcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Railway 0 4 17 0 2.81 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus price target of $89.37, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Pacific Railway is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Railway 41.46% 32.10% 10.60% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pioneer Railcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Canadian Pacific Railway pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Pacific Railway and Pioneer Railcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Railway $5.76 billion 8.52 $1.82 billion $2.64 27.85 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Pacific Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway beats Pioneer Railcorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

