Critical Survey: HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amcor and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 5 3 0 2.22 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor currently has a consensus price target of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 6.88% 20.36% 5.84% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amcor and HempAmericana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.53 $612.20 million $0.64 19.03 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Risk and Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amcor beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

