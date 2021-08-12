Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 4,273 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,844. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $51,847,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

