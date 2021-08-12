Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.16

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.16 and last traded at $144.62, with a volume of 9733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

