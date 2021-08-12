Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CROMF stock remained flat at $$14.56 during midday trading on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

