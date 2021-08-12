Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,343 shares of company stock valued at $47,332,280. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $3,863,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

