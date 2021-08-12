Cryptaur (CPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,426.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $41,426.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00867739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00109515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00154634 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

