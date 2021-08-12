CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $147.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.93. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

