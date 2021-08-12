Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 34,294 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $17,591,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 303,340 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,183,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

