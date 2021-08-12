Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,822 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.