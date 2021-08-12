Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $5,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

