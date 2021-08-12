Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,213.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,239.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 173,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,259. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

