Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cree by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,029 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,881 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

