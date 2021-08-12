Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 96,937 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 84.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,937 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.