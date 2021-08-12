Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%.

CUE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 216,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,526. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $358.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

