Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $27.63. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 100 shares.

Specifically, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

