Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,332. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.