D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

BNR stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of -2.10.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

