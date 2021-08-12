D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 76.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.16 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $57,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,721 shares of company stock worth $1,174,328. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.