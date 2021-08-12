D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $309,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

