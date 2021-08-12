D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of MBIA worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MBIA by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $656.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,798 shares of company stock valued at $577,631 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.