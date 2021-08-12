D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 56,735 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,735 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,710 shares of company stock worth $1,595,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

