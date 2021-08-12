D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $377,000 Position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Shares of RAAS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Cloopen Group Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.