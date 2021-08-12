D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Down 1.1%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s share price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 388 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07). Approximately 131,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 71,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.61. The stock has a market cap of £156.08 million and a P/E ratio of 57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.81. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

