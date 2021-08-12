DA Davidson Comments on Construction Partners, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Construction Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

ROAD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,736,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

