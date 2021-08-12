DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

WAL stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

