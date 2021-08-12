DA Davidson Weighs in on ITT Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.