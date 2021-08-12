Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Paul Zwillenberg Purchases 14 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.81).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Zwillenberg bought 15 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £151.13 ($197.45).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,146.46 ($14.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 997.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

