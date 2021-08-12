Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of DAI traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €74.88 ($88.09). 1,684,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 1 year low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

