Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

DDAIF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.95. 6,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

